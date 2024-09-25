Toothless 'infringement'?: EU Commission leaves member states unpunished for dozens of violations

Successive EU Commission presidents have proclaimed their commitment to defending the rule of law. At the start of her first term as president, Ursula von der Leyen declared that “Lady Justice is blind – she will defend the rule of law wherever it is attacked.”
However, this rhetoric does not always translate into action.
Pascal Hansens, Harald Schumann and Maxence Peigne are reporters working at Investigative Europe
