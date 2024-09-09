Ad
Slovak prime minister Robert Fico could lose billions in EU funding if process moves ahead (Photo: eu2016sk/Flickr)

EU 'won't hesitate' to block funds if Slovakia guilty of legal abuse

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Slovakia has vigorously denied that it risks losing EU money due to backsliding on rule of law, but the European Commission says it is analysing the situation and "won't hesitate" to act if it finds fault.

"The Slovak republic rejects the dissemination of false information by the Bloomberg agency about the stopping of EU funds for Slovakia," said its foreign ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

