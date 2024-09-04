Hungary cries foul as MEPs debate its controversial Russian-visa scheme

A European Parliament committee debate on Hungary's national card scheme for citizens of Russia and Belarus has riled Budapest, after it was snubbed from the discussions.
The card is a single work and residence permit, which can be issued for a maximum of two years. However, it is also renewable and allows for family reunification.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
