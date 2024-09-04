Ad
euobserver
Hungary's EU affairs minister János Bóka, gave an 'optimistic' head count for the meeting in Budapest, according to other EU sources

Hungary in denial as EU continues snubbing its presidency

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary is in denial that half the EU is continuing to snub its presidency, while other ministers went to Budapest to roast its government.

"Generally, the level [of attendance] was low - only around half the member states were represented at political level ... the European Commission also didn't come at political level," said an EU source who attended the E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Orbán accused of opening EU door to Russian spies
EU ups pressure to claw back €200m asylum fine from Hungary
Hungary's EU affairs minister János Bóka, gave an 'optimistic' head count for the meeting in Budapest, according to other EU sources

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections