Hungary in denial as EU continues snubbing its presidency

Hungary is in denial that half the EU is continuing to snub its presidency, while other ministers went to Budapest to roast its government.
"Generally, the level [of attendance] was low - only around half the member states were represented at political level ... the European Commission also didn't come at political level," said an EU source who attended the E...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.