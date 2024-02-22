Ad
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán — a member state facing rule-of-law related budgetary suspensions of around €22bn from Brussels (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU auditors: rule-of-law budget protections only partial success

Rule of Law
Green Economy
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

New safeguarding tools such as the so-called 'conditionality' regulation have improved the protection of EU finances from rule-of-law breaches by member states, but there are still significant risks, according to a new report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

"While the recently introduced additional safeguards are a clear improvement, we [the EU] are still not immune to rule of law breaches," warned Annemie Turtelboom, the ECA member who led the audit, at a press conference on W...

Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

