EU auditors: rule-of-law budget protections only partial success

New safeguarding tools such as the so-called 'conditionality' regulation have improved the protection of EU finances from rule-of-law breaches by member states, but there are still significant risks, according to a new report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

"While the recently introduced additional safeguards are a clear improvement, we [the EU] are still not immune to rule of law breaches," warned Annemie Turtelboom, the ECA member who led the audit, at a press conference on W...