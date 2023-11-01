Ad
euobserver
A windmill on the Greek island of Tilos (Photo: Tilos Horizon, Facebook)

Feature

Greek island pioneering 'territorial diplomacy' on energy

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Konstantina Maltepioti, Athens,
A windmill on the Greek island of Tilos (Photo: Tilos Horizon, Facebook)

A small Greek island of less than 800 inhabitants in the Aegean Sea has managed to become the first energy self-sufficient Greek island using renewable energy sources, and a paradigm for migrant integration — while in the rest of the country, islands depend on burning heavy oil, and the coast guard lets refugees drown at sea, when it's not participating in pushbacks.

How did this tiny island manage all of this?

Tilos' achievements are the result of territorial diplomacy, also know...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyFeature

Author Bio

Konstantina Maltepioti is an investigative journalist based in Greece and a part of the Reporters United network. She has covered political corruption, environment and human rights.

Related articles

Strengthening recovery, resilience and democracy in regions, cities and villages
EU regions ask to speed up green transition amid energy crisis
Q&A: EU regions' champions lay out vision
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections