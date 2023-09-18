Fresh stink around former EU chief in tobacco affair

Knives are back out for José Manuel Barroso, the former European Commission chief, after a Belgian court found his top sleuth guilty of gross misconduct in the biggest EU corruption scandal before Qatargate.
"So many irregularities and lies to [the European] Parliament and all those who asked the right questions. I'm still appalled by the whole case," said Ingeborg Gräßle, a centre-right German MP and Barroso-era MEP.
"The case is not closed. It should just be the beginning," she...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.