New police station promised for Brussels-Midi amid drug problem

Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo announced on Thursday (7 September) that a police station will be built at the Brussels Midi station, in response to concerns of escalating crack abuse and insecurity around the key terminal, which serves local, national and international destinations for the capital city.

"There is definitely a will to solve the problem," he said at a press conference, where he announced an action plan of a total 22 measures.

The plan has been developed by...