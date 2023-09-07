Ad
euobserver
Other measures include improving the infrastructure and camera systems at the station (Photo: Marc Smith)

New police station promised for Brussels-Midi amid drug problem

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo announced on Thursday (7 September) that a police station will be built at the Brussels Midi station, in response to concerns of escalating crack abuse and insecurity around the key terminal, which serves local, national and international destinations for the capital city.

"There is definitely a will to solve the problem," he said at a press conference, where he announced an action plan of a total 22 measures.

The plan has been developed by...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Sex and drugs drive EU growth surge
MDMA drug resurges in Europe
A fundamental contradiction in EU drug policy
Other measures include improving the infrastructure and camera systems at the station (Photo: Marc Smith)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections