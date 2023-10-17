Russia — balancing between Hamas and Israel

Less than a week after it launched a brutal attack on Israel killing over a thousand of people in just one day, the terrorist Palestinian organisation Hamas issued a statement welcoming "Russian president Vladimir Putin's position regarding the ongoing Zionist aggression" against Palestinians in Gaza.
The Hamas statement came as no surprise. Unlike the overwhelmin...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (due 2023).
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (due 2023).