Ad
euobserver
'It is essential to recognise that patience is a virtue in the pursuit of justice' (Photo: Twitter)

Letter

Right of Reply: Ethiopian embassy responds to Human Rights Watch

Africa
Opinion
by Ethiopian Embassy, Brussels,

Dear editor of EUobserver,\n \nThe Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels, wish to address an opinion piece recently published in the EU Observer by Laetitia Bader "Will the EU take a stance for justice in Ethiopia?" (25 August, 2023).

In her article, Bader argues for the extension of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia [ICHREE]'s mandate while expressing doubts about the Ethiopian government's ability to deliver...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AfricaOpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

The Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels.

Related articles

Will the EU take a stance for justice in Ethiopia?
Ethiopia creating 'famine' in Tigray, EU warns
Ethiopia: Time to tell the truth, Ambassador
'It is essential to recognise that patience is a virtue in the pursuit of justice' (Photo: Twitter)

Tags

AfricaOpinionLetter

Author Bio

The Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections