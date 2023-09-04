Right of Reply: Ethiopian embassy responds to Human Rights Watch

Dear editor of EUobserver,\n \nThe Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels, wish to address an opinion piece recently published in the EU Observer by Laetitia Bader "Will the EU take a stance for justice in Ethiopia?" (25 August, 2023).
In her article, Bader argues for the extension of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia [ICHREE]'s mandate while expressing doubts about the Ethiopian government's ability to deliver...
The Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels.
