Mixed signals on anniversary of Istanbul Convention

Tuesday (1 August) is the ninth anniversary of the entry into force of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, colloquially known as the Istanbul Convention, and with the rise of anti-gender campaigns and movements in the Euro-Mediterranean region, we reiterate the importance of this convention, especially in the current climate of backlash to gender equality i...
Raquel Reyes i Raventós is women’s rights and gender justice coordinator at EuroMedRights, a network representing 68 human rights organisations, institutions and individuals based in 30 countries in the Euro-Mediterranean region.
