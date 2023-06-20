Nature-restoration law survives tight vote in EU Council

EU environment ministers have agreed a joint position on a nature-restoration law, sending a message to divided MEPs to get their act together.

"Today we have taken an important step for nature," said Romina Pourmokhtari, the Swedish minister for environment, announcing the EU Council deal on Tuesday (20 June).

The EU regulation sets legally-binding targets by 2030 in a bid to halt biodiversity loss and reverse the degradation of ecosystems.

EU countries will have to prepa...