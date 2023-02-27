Ad
Alcarràs is a Catalan-language story of a family of fruit farmers fighting to preserve their way of life in the face of market forces and the march of technology (Photo: Alcarras promo shot)

Catalan film screening spotlights Brussels language hypocrisy

by Luke James, Brussels,

The European Parliament is under renewed pressure to lift its plenary ban on the use of non-official EU languages — due to its own film prize.

Alcarràs, the Catalan-language story of a family of fruit farmers fighting to preserve their way of life in the face of market forces and the march of technology, is one of the five films shortlisted for this year's European Parliament LUX Audience Award.

Carla Simón's film, which will be shown at the...

Luke James is a Welsh journalist based in Brussels.

