EU renewing ban on sales of toilets to Russia on war anniversary

EU sanctions meant to degrade Russia's war machine include a renewed ban on symbolic items, while letting strategic industries off the hook.

EU ambassadors negotiating the next round of sanctions in Brussels on Wednesday (15 February) pored over a 146-page long list of items that should not be exported to Russia.

The main thrust of the trade embargo, worth another €11bn a year, is to stop sales of high-tech items that can be used in Russian weapons systems.

This includes ...