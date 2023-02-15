Ad
Toilet attendant in Moscow (Photo: ilo.org)

EU renewing ban on sales of toilets to Russia on war anniversary

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU sanctions meant to degrade Russia's war machine include a renewed ban on symbolic items, while letting strategic industries off the hook.

EU ambassadors negotiating the next round of sanctions in Brussels on Wednesday (15 February) pored over a 146-page long list of items that should not be exported to Russia.

The main thrust of the trade embargo, worth another €11bn a year, is to stop sales of high-tech items that can be used in Russian weapons systems.

This includes ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

