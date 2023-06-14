Labour unrest expected to fuel summer travel chaos

Three years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, accompanied by quarantines and travel restrictions, air passenger traffic is nearing full recovery.\nAfter the Easter holiday surge, traffic was only 7.6 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels. Eurocontrol, the European air traffic management body, projects a Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.