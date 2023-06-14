Ad
euobserver
This summer, flight demand will increase by 15 percent, according to Eurocontrol. (Photo: Unsplash)

Labour unrest expected to fuel summer travel chaos

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Three years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, accompanied by quarantines and travel restrictions, air passenger traffic is nearing full recovery.\nAfter the Easter holiday surge, traffic was only 7.6 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels. Eurocontrol, the European air traffic management body, projects a

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Greenpeace demands EU end 'ghost flights'
EU's entry-exit system for travellers hit with delays
Four EU states seek clampdown on private jet travel emissions
Court casts doubt on EU's flight-data regime
This summer, flight demand will increase by 15 percent, according to Eurocontrol. (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections