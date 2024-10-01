It's not voters who abandon the political centre, but politicians

In Austria, the far-right FPÖ party won the elections last Sunday. Party leader Herbert Kickl, a pro-Russian conspiracy theorist who has vowed to become a ‘Volkskanzler’ [People's Chancellor] like Hitler once wa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe columnist and correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column for De Standaard.
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe columnist and correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column for De Standaard.