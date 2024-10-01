Ad
euobserver
Many overestimate the appeal of anti-democratic, far-right parties and politicians, and underestimate the clout of democratic, centrist parties and politicians

Opinion

It's not voters who abandon the political centre, but politicians

EU Political
Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

In Austria, the far-right FPÖ party won the elections last Sunday. Party leader Herbert Kickl, a pro-Russian conspiracy theorist who has vowed to become a ‘Volkskanzler’ [People's Chancellor] like Hitler once wa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinionOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe columnist and correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column for De Standaard.

Related articles

Quit Tiktok, and start (re)discovering classic tragedies
Memo to the incoming far-right: we already have a ‘Europe of Nations’
Why Finland is in the eurozone – a parable for the rest of Europe
Many overestimate the appeal of anti-democratic, far-right parties and politicians, and underestimate the clout of democratic, centrist parties and politicians

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinionOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe columnist and correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column for De Standaard.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections