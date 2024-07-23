Quit Tiktok, and start (re)discovering classic tragedies

In recent months, several military top brass in Europe have issued strong warnings that our days of peace are over and that war could be imminent.
Take Rob Bauer, chairman of Nato’s military committee, reminding an audience last winter that “we have to Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Caroline de Gruyter is a columnist and Europe correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece was adapted from a recent column in De Standaard.
Caroline de Gruyter is a columnist and Europe correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece was adapted from a recent column in De Standaard.