Ad
euobserver
With artificial intelligence providing every individual with different versions of news and opinion, people increasingly get locked up in echo chambers where dissenting views are filtered out. As George Orwell once wrote: 'People are herd animals, with such a strong tendency to conform that public opinion ends up being less tolerant than any law book'

Column

Why we need nuance

Health & Society
by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

The French philosopher and writer Albert Camus once said that we suffocate "in the company of people who think they are absolutely right".

Had Camus still been alive today, he would have needed plenty of fresh air.

With election camp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Dutch Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She also writes columns for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece was adapted from a recent column in NRC.


Related articles

Why ‘war’ makes Europeans bury their head in the sand
Running away from the Ukraine war will only bring it closer
With artificial intelligence providing every individual with different versions of news and opinion, people increasingly get locked up in echo chambers where dissenting views are filtered out. As George Orwell once wrote: 'People are herd animals, with such a strong tendency to conform that public opinion ends up being less tolerant than any law book'

Tags

Health & SocietyColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Dutch Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She also writes columns for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece was adapted from a recent column in NRC.


Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections