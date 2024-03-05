Running away from the Ukraine war will only bring it closer

Karl Kraus, the famous and prolific Austrian journalist and satirist, once wrote: "There is only one thing worse than the shame of war: the shame of people who no longer want to know about it."

As so often, Kraus (1874-1936), who documented the glory days and fall of the Habsburg Empire like no other, hit the nail on the head: if you do not remember what war is, you will not be able anymore to recognise it and see it coming. Nor can you avert it.

The Habsburgs made that mistake i...