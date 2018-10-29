Anti-Erdogan reporter risks deportation from Germany

A Turkish journalist based in Germany and a vocal critic of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing deportation to Turkey.

German media on Sunday (28 October) reported that Turkish journalist Adil Yigit's residency permit had not been extended and that he must leave the country by the end of January.

The 60-year old reporter had staged a protest in Berlin last month during a press conference between chancellor Angela Merkel and Erdogan.

He was escorted out of the press bri...