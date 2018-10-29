Ad
euobserver
Turkey has jailed more journalists than any other country (Photo: Reuters)

Anti-Erdogan reporter risks deportation from Germany

EU & the World
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A Turkish journalist based in Germany and a vocal critic of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing deportation to Turkey.

German media on Sunday (28 October) reported that Turkish journalist Adil Yigit's residency permit had not been extended and that he must leave the country by the end of January.

The 60-year old reporter had staged a protest in Berlin last month during a press conference between chancellor Angela Merkel and Erdogan.

He was escorted out of the press bri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU and Turkey on same side against US
EU billions had 'limited' effect in Turkey, audit finds
Turkey has jailed more journalists than any other country (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections