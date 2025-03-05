Ad
euobserver
The EU will keep to its 2035 targets for car emissions cuts (Photo: European Parliament)

EU will stick to 2035 car-emissions targets, commission confirms

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The European Commission will keep its 2035 carbon-emission reductions target for new cars, the bloc’s transport commissioner confirmed on Wednesday (5 March), in a move which will disappoint many EU automotive firms. 

On Monday, following a meeting with car industry leaders as part of a ‘strategic dialog...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

