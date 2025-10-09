Ad
euobserver
Conservative MEPs repeated their demands for the EU to abandon a plan to phase out combustion-engine cars by 2035 (Photo: Volkswagen AG)

Car industry could be 'lost forever', if EU keeps 2035 combustion-engine ban

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox,

Conservative lawmakers piled more pressure on the European Commission to scrap a planned 2035 ban on combustion-engine cars on Wednesday (8 October), warning that the car industry could be “lost forever”...

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Talks on rescue plan for EU car industry to start in January
Commission to open talks on 'e-car' with car industry
Draghi comes out against EU's 2035 combustion engine ban
Conservative MEPs repeated their demands for the EU to abandon a plan to phase out combustion-engine cars by 2035 (Photo: Volkswagen AG)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections