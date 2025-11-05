Ad
euobserver
Europe’s debate over the next MFF risks consuming enormous political capital for marginal changes that will not address its structural challenges (Photo: Author)

Column

Europe's new MFF — it's not about the size, it's about the strategy

EU Political
Opinion
by Judith Arnal, Madrid,

The European Commission has presented its proposal for the 2028–2034 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) as a turning point for the EU — a budgetary revolution built on a headline figure of nearly €2 trillion.

Yet behind the impressive nominal increase lies a more modest reality.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Related articles

The 'perfect storm' for EU to attract foreign direct investment
Beyond the numbers: rethinking the EU–US trade narrative
EU arms firms' shares skyrocket, sovereign bonds rise — here's why
Why do €300bn of European families’ savings leave the EU every year?
'Brussels effect' or 'Draghi effect'? The European battle to regulate US Big Tech
From tariffs to turmoil? Trump's self-sabotage if EU stays united
Using Russia's sovereign assets - will von der Leyen's clever workaround actually work?
Excluding non-EU companies is not right path for our tech development
Europe’s debate over the next MFF risks consuming enormous political capital for marginal changes that will not address its structural challenges (Photo: Author)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections