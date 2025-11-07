Hacktivists blamed for most anti-state EU cybercrimes

Ideologically motivated hacktivist groups increasingly carry out cyberattacks against public administrations in the EU, with the sector remaining a long-term target, says the latest (6 November) European Union Agency for Cyber Security (ENISA) Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.