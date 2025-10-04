Criminals using AI to industrialise cyberattacks in EU

Criminals are increasingly abusing large language models (LLMs) to produce mass-scale, automated cyberattack campaigns targeting European citizens and services.
Malicious agents are implementing AI systems to conduct phishing, denial-of-service (DDoS), or ransomware attacks, as the LLM handles tasks that once required specialised technical knowledge.
