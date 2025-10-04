Ad
euobserver
The EU analysed some 5,000 cyber incidents over a one-year period (Photo: Rahul Pandit)

Criminals using AI to industrialise cyberattacks in EU

by Owen Carpenter-Zehe, Brussels,

Criminals are increasingly abusing large language models (LLMs) to produce mass-scale, automated cyberattack campaigns targeting European citizens and services.

Malicious agents are implementing AI systems to conduct phishing, denial-of-service (DDoS), or ransomware attacks, as the LLM handles tasks that once required specialised technical knowledge.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
euobserver

