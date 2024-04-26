'Fireworks' expected as EU splits remain on new UN tax convention

Experts have warned of ‘fireworks’ as talks on a new UN tax convention began on Friday (26 April) in New York, as EU countries remain divided on what the new UN authority should focus on.
The negotiations, which will run until 8 May, are set to cover issues such as wealth taxes, environmental taxat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.