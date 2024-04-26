Ad
The EU, together with a group of wealthy countries including the United States, Japan and the UK, were blindsided by a UN vote last December which agree to establish a UN tax convention

'Fireworks' expected as EU splits remain on new UN tax convention

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Experts have warned of ‘fireworks’ as talks on a new UN tax convention began on Friday (26 April) in New York, as EU countries remain divided on what the new UN authority should focus on. 

The negotiations, which will run until 8 May, are set to cover issues such as wealth taxes, environmental taxat...

Benjamin Fox

EU under pressure to change tack after UN tax defeat
Benjamin Fox

