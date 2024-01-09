2023 marked by extreme weather events and record heat

Last year saw again a large number of extreme weather events and record global temperatures — setting a clear warning for what is yet to come.
Exceptionally high temperatures from the summer onwards led 2023 to break all records since the collection of data, going back to 1850.
Previously, 2016 had been the warmest year on record.
2023 was the warmest year on record, and also marked the first time that each day was ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
