Africa consistently imports around $1bn [€0.92bn] of used clothes, accounting from around 30 percent of the global market (Photo: USDAgov)

Africa awaits French bid to ban $1bn second-hand clothes trade

by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

France's attempts to impose an EU-wide ban on the export of used clothes will be watched closely by dozens of African countries, that receive millions of tonnes of used clothes each year.

On Thursday (14 March), the French national assembly approved a new law that would gradually impose fines of up to €10-per-item of clothing by 2030, as well for a ban on advertising for such products.

On the same day, the environment ministry in Paris told Reuters that it would push for an EU ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

