Will Trump volatility push Global South into 'stable' EU arms?

The new faultline in geopolitics will be between those who support the international rules-based order and those who do not.
That was the argument made earlier this week by French foreign minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, whose government will hold the G20 presidency in 2026, ahead of this week's G20 meetings in South Africa.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.