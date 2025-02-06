Ad
The US has walked out of a new UN convention on global tax rules, but the EU and others declined an offer to join them

US walkout fails to derail new tax convention as EU stays put

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

A US walkout has failed to derail the start of a new UN convention that will set global tax rules — after an offer by US officials to the EU and other sceptics of the process to join the walkout fell on deaf ears. 

The US delegation stayed quiet during the morning session in New York on Monday (3 Februar...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

