Ad
euobserver
The UN tax convention is set to start in February, but the EU remains ambivalent about the process. (Photo: ptmoney.com)

EU divisions remain as UN tax convention prepares to start

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU remains divided on how to approach a global tax policy convention at the United Nations, which is now almost certain to begin its work next February. 

In a vote at the UN on 16 August, 110 countries endorsed the terms of reference for a UN convention that will develop policies to address tax evasi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Brazil sets out EU-backed billionaire tax plan
Leaders back new UN global tax body despite EU and US opposition
The UN tax convention is set to start in February, but the EU remains ambivalent about the process. (Photo: ptmoney.com)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections