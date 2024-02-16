Divided African Union needs muscle to match ambitions

The African Union's credibility will be in the spotlight at its annual leaders' summit, which starts in Addis Ababa on Saturday (17 February) — as it faces up to another political crisis in a key member state.

With ambitions to become more like the European Union, the 55-member AU is gradually becoming more influential in setting the regulatory standards that will govern trade across the continent, particularly as the African Continent Free Trade Area becomes reality.

Last month...