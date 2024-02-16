Ad
The African Union HQ in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa - built and paid for by the Chinese government (Photo: Wikimedia)

Analysis

Divided African Union needs muscle to match ambitions

Africa
EU Political
by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

The African Union's credibility will be in the spotlight at its annual leaders' summit, which starts in Addis Ababa on Saturday (17 February) — as it faces up to another political crisis in a key member state.

With ambitions to become more like the European Union, the 55-member AU is gradually becoming more influential in setting the regulatory standards that will govern trade across the continent, particularly as the African Continent Free Trade Area becomes reality.

Last month...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

