euobserver
Estonia’s prime minister Kaja Kallas pushed for sending ammo to Ukraine at a leaders’ meeting last month (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders agree 1m artillery shells for Ukraine

Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders have endorsed a plan to send Ukraine 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition in the next 12 months to help fight Russia's invasion.

EU foreign and defence ministers already approved the plan earlier this week, while leaders gave their political blessing to the plans at their regular spring summit in Brussels on Thursday (24 March).

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked them via video call.

He also asked for aircraft and long-range missiles, according ...

Ukraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ukraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

