Some 844,000 Syrian refugees have returned since Assad's fall, as of August this year (Photo: Save The Children)

Isis still present in Syria says Jordan, as refugee returns slow down

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Vienna,

Few Syrian refugees in Jordan are returning to their home country, said Jordan's interior minister Mazin Abdellah Hilal Al Farrayeh, as Damascus grapples with a security vacuum and lack of investments.

"We haven't seen a return movement yet," he told reporters in Vienna on Tuesday (21 October) at a migration conference organised by the

Nikolaj Nielsen



