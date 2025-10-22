Isis still present in Syria says Jordan, as refugee returns slow down

Few Syrian refugees in Jordan are returning to their home country, said Jordan's interior minister Mazin Abdellah Hilal Al Farrayeh, as Damascus grapples with a security vacuum and lack of investments.
"We haven't seen a return movement yet," he told reporters in Vienna on Tuesday (21 October) at a migration conference organised by the
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
