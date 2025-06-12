Ad
Over a decade of war has left Syria in ruins (Photo: REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail)

Around 1.5m Syrians refugees expected to return this year, says UN refugee agency

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A projected 1.5 million Syrian refugees are likely to return home before the end of the year, according to the UN refugee agency.

In a report published on Thursday (12 June), the UNHCR cautions the country remains wrecked by security issues as more and more Syrians yearn to return home.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

