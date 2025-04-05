How music and paintings can help Syria heal and move on

In the trash-strewn zigzagging streets of Al Husseiniya, a slum less than 15km south of Damascus, Ahmad Bakr walks with his Oud strung on his shoulder on his way to a small apartment where he runs a music school.
Al Husseiniya is a teeming area with tens of thousands of largely poor people. Many are Palestinian and Syrian refugees, pushed from their homes in ...
Khaled Mansour is a writer and an expert on conflict, humanitarian aid and human rights. Petra Stienen is an independent advisor on social justice, human rights and international relations and a former Dutch Senator and diplomat. They are both members of the Action for Hope board of directors and have been to Syria several times since the Assad regime collapsed in December 2024.
