Nato chief Rutte defends Trump to MEPs in wake of Greenland crisis

Nato's head has defended US president Donald Trump's conduct in the Greenland crisis, but the response of MEPs showed bad will remains.
Nato secretary general Mark Rutte clinched a deal with Trump at the Davos forum last week, which saw Trump drop threats to either use trade Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.