Venezuela déjà vu: EU urges clarity after disputed vote

Protesters have taken to the streets across Venezuela after president Nicolas Maduro was announced the winner of the disputed Sunday (28 July) election — creating a sense of déjà vu from past elections marked by controversy and unrest.
In response, the EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell urged greater transparency and integrity in the electoral process.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
