euobserver
Talks about EU sanctions are still “premature,” an EU Commission spokesperson said (Photo: Rodrigo Suarez)

Venezuela déjà vu: EU urges clarity after disputed vote

EU & the World
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Protesters have taken to the streets across Venezuela after president Nicolas Maduro was announced the winner of the disputed Sunday (28 July) election — creating a sense of déjà vu from past elections marked by controversy and unrest.

In response, the EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell urged greater transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

