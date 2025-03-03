Ad
euobserver
The significance of the finding comes at a time when new EU laws, set to enter into force next year, aims to fast track and deport nationalities with a 20 percent or lower asylum recognition rate inside of 12 weeks (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Almost half asylum applications from states with low recognition-rates

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Almost half of all asylum applications last year were from countries with low recognition rates, according to figures from the Malta-based European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA).

The significance of the finding comes at a time when new EU laws, set to enter into force next year, aim to fast-track nationalities with a 20-percent or lower asylum recognition rat...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

