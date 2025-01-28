Ad
euobserver
Finland closed its entire 1,340km land border with Russia in 2023 after migrants starting showing up on bicycles (Photo: Finnish Border Guard)

Finland cooperates with Russia to counter Moscow hybrid migrant threats

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Finland cooperates with the Russian authorities to assess how Moscow intends to destabilise the Nordic country when shuffling migrants across their shared land border, according to a senior Finnish official.

Mati Sarasmaa, a major general and deputy chief of the Finnish border guard, on Monday (27 January) described the cooperation as the primary source of inf...

Migration

Finland closed its entire 1,340km land border with Russia in 2023 after migrants starting showing up on bicycles (Photo: Finnish Border Guard)

