EU defends Finland's 'deportation law' on security grounds

The European Commission defended Finland's border security amid questions on the legality of a national law that temporarily allows border guards to force prospective asylum seekers back into Russia.
"We are not in a business as usual type of procedure," Eric Mamer, the European Commission's chief spokesperson, told reporters in Brussels on Monday (15 July). Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.