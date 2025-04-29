Ad
euobserver
Five activists in Poland are facing up to five years in jail for helping migrants. (Photo: Mariusz Błaszczak)

Upward trend in people facing EU jails for helping migrants

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

People continue to face criminal charges for helping migrants, in what activists say is an increasingly common trend through most of the EU.

Picum, a Brussels-based campaigner for migrant rights, says they have documented at least 142 active criminal cases reported by media last year.

"T...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Egypt signs deal with EU police agency, demands more help on migration control
Even altruistic rescuers risk lengthy prison under draft EU bill, warns study
Five activists in Poland are facing up to five years in jail for helping migrants. (Photo: Mariusz Błaszczak)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections