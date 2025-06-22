Ad
Without a transparent process, we have the perfect conditions for waste, poor-quality equipment and corrupt middlemen to flourish (Photo: U.S. Pacific Fleet)

The potential for corruption and mismanagement in Nato's 5% target

by Francesca Grandi and Paul Maassen, Brussels/Geneva,

With the Nato summit next Tuesday and Wednesday (24-25 June), talk of soaring defence spending and accelerated rearmament is growing. Leaders meeting in The Hague may endorse a new five percent of-GDP benchmark, backed by the EU’s...

Author Bio

Paul Maassen is the chief of global programs at the Open Government Partnership, a global partnership of government and civil society organizations advancing transparency and accountability around the world.

Dr Francesca Grandi is the head of advocacy at Transparency International for defence & security, where she leads efforts to advance the governance and integrity of the European defence sector and to integrate anti-corruption into the global peace and security agenda.

