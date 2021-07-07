Ad
euobserver
In the EU, plus the UK and Switzerland, fossil-fuel infrastructure protected by the controversial Energy Charter Treaty amounts to €344.6bn (Photo: Friends of the Earth Europe)

Calls for EU to quit energy treaty over lack of progress in talks

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Leaked documents have revealed the "limited progress" in negotiations on a revision of the highly-controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) - triggering renewed calls from environmental activists to pull out entirely from the pact, which is seen as potentially blocking a transition to clean energy.

The ECT is a 1994 international agreement that grants cross-border cooperation in the energy sector, signed by nearly 50 countries - including all EU member states.

However, multination...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

How Energy Treaty 'shadow' courts prolong EU's fossil age
EU opts to protect gas in energy treaty reform
MEPs urge EU to be ready to dump disputed energy treaty
The controversy behind the Energy Charter Treaty reforms
In the EU, plus the UK and Switzerland, fossil-fuel infrastructure protected by the controversial Energy Charter Treaty amounts to €344.6bn (Photo: Friends of the Earth Europe)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections