Calls for EU to quit energy treaty over lack of progress in talks

Leaked documents have revealed the "limited progress" in negotiations on a revision of the highly-controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) - triggering renewed calls from environmental activists to pull out entirely from the pact, which is seen as potentially blocking a transition to clean energy.
The ECT is a 1994 international agreement that grants cross-border cooperation in the energy sector, signed by nearly 50 countries - including all EU member states.
However, multination...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
