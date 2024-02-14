Why is abortion still illegal in Malta in 2024?

On Wednesday (14 February) around 70 brave abortion activists from Malta will gather in Brussels. Their mission? Demanding that the right to their own bodies be respected. This bold move shines a light on a crucial issue that needs immediate attention — we must make sure that the right to abortion becomes part of the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights.
Because while the European Union often takes pride in championing gender ...
Maria Soraya Rodríguez Ramos is coordinator in the European Parliament’s Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality for the Renew Europe group.
