What's causing Hungary's 'revenge law' protests?

On Tuesday (4 July), the Hungarian parliament passed a new education law, in a 136-58 vote, that will lead to a worsening of teachers' working conditions, mass resignations — and a possible 'brain drain'.

Over the past 18 months, Hungary's teachers, students and other members of civil society have been raising their voices against poor pay and heavy workloads.

A first warning strike took place across many Hungarian schools in January 2022, and then a general strike was announced...