A demonstration against the 'revenge law' from May. The law will come into force in January, and those teachers who do not agree to the change in status will not be allowed to continue working in Hungarian public education (Photo: PDSZ)

What's causing Hungary's 'revenge law' protests?

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

On Tuesday (4 July), the Hungarian parliament passed a new education law, in a 136-58 vote, that will lead to a worsening of teachers' working conditions, mass resignations — and a possible 'brain drain'.

Over the past 18 months, Hungary's teachers, students and other members of civil society have been raising their voices against poor pay and heavy workloads.

A first warning strike took place across many Hungarian schools in January 2022, and then a general strike was announced...

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

