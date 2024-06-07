How Meloni and Le Pen use gender stereotypes to their benefit

Conservative and far-right parties have traditionally been led by men, but an increasing number of female leaders are now stepping into these roles — using gender stereotypes and women’s rights narratives to make their parties' agenda more acceptable, according to experts.

Leaders such as Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni and French opposition leader Marine Le Pen have very different political programmes on issues such as economic and international matters, but both portray themselves as women and mothers committing to politics.

According to senior lecturer at the University of Glasgow, Francesca Scrinzi, far-right women leaders benefit from sexist stereotypes, which portray women as caring and non-violent, to make their “populist anti-immigration illiberal agenda less threatening, less aggressive, and more ‘modern’ or ‘democratic’”.

She argued that motherhood and gender roles in politics are key to securing political viability and female votes. "In both France and Italy, the traditional gender gap in the far-right vote has closed in recent elections: as many women as men have voted for these parties.”

Likewise, Marc Lazar, a professor at Sciences Po in Paris and Luiss Guido Carli in Rome, argue that having a woman as a leader of a far-right party, a political force usually associated with ‘threat and danger’, can play a significant role in making them more acceptable.

For instance, according to data from the Italian National Election Studies (Itanes), women voting for Meloni’s party Fratelli d’Italia rose from 37 percent in 2013 up to 48.5 percent in 2018.

In France, data gathered by the politics expert Christèle Marchand-Lagier in her book “The women’s vote for Marine Le Pen” showed the disappearance of the gender gap pattern for people voting Le Pen, the 2017 presidential election, and the creation of a new “generation gap,” with large numbers of young women voting for the far-right.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni (Source: Rémi Noyon/European Union)





Women in far-right parties need to find political space in environments still dominated by men, and stressing gender identity is one of the ways to do so.

In both cases, Lazar said, Meloni and Le Pen are presenting the role of a woman emancipated and not forced to focus only on traditional duties.

But this has also been the case of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, a conservative woman from the German Christian Democrats, who has always stressed in politics her role as a “mother of seven”.

“For many conservative and far-right women, motherhood as a mobilising identity solves the contradiction between their private responsibilities and their public roles, because their activism - through which often they aim at defending the traditional family - is seen as a legitimate extension of their domestic duties,” Scrinzi told EUobserver.

EU commission Ursula von der Leyen has been often portrayed as a working mother of seven (Source: EC - Audiovisual Service)





Meloni and Le Pen on motherhood

The two women have significant differences in depicting motherhood. “Meloni does it in the name of Christian civilisation and the traditional family, while Le Pen is against Islam to defend secularism,” Lazar added.

In a famous speech in 2019, Meloni shouted that "she is a woman, a Christian and a mother".

As prime minister, Meloni remains extremely conservative on gender issues, such as civil rights and abortion.

On the contrary, Scrinzi said that Le Pen presents herself as "a ‘quasi-feminist’, an emancipated professional working mother, divorced, and emphasises the figure of the single working mothers in her political campaigns to appeal to working-class female voters”.

However, both refer to “a model of women’s emancipation [and] gender equality which is informed by a neo-liberal feminist discourse centred on women’s responsibility and choice", Scrinzi said, arguing that under this model, citizens are seen as customers and actors on the market rather than as individuals with rights.

Same political goals?

Despite Meloni and Le Pen having recently been closer in the last months, striking differences persist in their political, international and economic agenda.

Le Pen does not support von der Leyen for a second bid as European Commission president, while Meloni is closer to the German politician.

And critical differences persist in foreign policy. For example, while Meloni favours the Atlantic alliance, Le Pen wants to get France out of Nato.

“There are divisions that are much more important than before, such as regarding the war in Ukraine: Meloni is pro-Ukraine and sends weapons, while Le Pen has been more pro-Russian. She is barely against sanctions and she tends to be against sending weapons (to Ukraine),” Lazar explained.

Their economic agendas are also quite different.

“Meloni is a strange mix of liberalism and protectionism, the famous 'Made in Italy' that she talks about all the time. Instead, Le Pen defends the welfare state, but reserved only for compatriots, not foreigners,” Lazar said.



