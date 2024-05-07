Ad
euobserver
The EPP once made the grave mistake of ignoring clear signs of an authoritarian agenda. It took a decade for them to accept who Victor Orbán really was. Europe has paid high price for that error. The EPP should not repeat it

Column

Are Christian Democrats ushering in the extreme right?

EU Political
by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

It is sometimes said that rightwing extremists could never gain power if conservatives did not ally with them. This is true in most cases. Distinguishing the right from the extreme right is a critical issue for democracy today.

A few years ago, I was involved in workshops where we brought together politicia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalColumn

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Related articles

Preventing another Spitzenkandidaten hangover
Pro-Meloni media test Italy's EU values
EPP backs von der Leyen as lead candidate to hold off far-right
The EPP once made the grave mistake of ignoring clear signs of an authoritarian agenda. It took a decade for them to accept who Victor Orbán really was. Europe has paid high price for that error. The EPP should not repeat it

Tags

EU PoliticalColumn

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections