Preventing another Spitzenkandidaten hangover

In the run-up to the European Parliament elections in June, we now have as many interpretations of the Spitzenkandidaten as we have European political parties.
The radical right ID-group has volunteered a Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Ben Crum is a professor of political science at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Ben Crum is a professor of political science at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam