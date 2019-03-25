The Spitzen process - a coup that was never accepted

National governments view it with suspicion, while diplomats talk of a 'coup' by the European Parliament.
EU officials argue it increases the democratic legitimacy of the whole bloc, giving voters an (indirect) say in who will run the next European Commission.
The spectrum of arguments for and against is almost as wide as the gap that remains between citizens and the leaders of European institutions, but the 2019 EU elections could finally decide the fate of the so-called Spitze...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
